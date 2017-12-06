CBC Winnipeg News December 05, 2017
Air Date: Dec 05, 2017 11:00 PM CT
Your daily round-up of the news of the day each weeknight
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Wednesday
Mainly sunny
-11°C
Thursday
Sunny
-5°C
Friday
A mix of sun and cloud
-7°C
Saturday
Sunny
-6°C
Sunday
A mix of sun and cloud
-2°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
- Manitobans will be able to buy pot online, but can't grow at home under new legislation
- Colorado family thrilled to stay in Manitoba after months-long immigration fight over girl's health needs
- Red Wings end 7-game losing streak as Jets' offence stalls
- Only a tiny chance DNA found at mail bomb scene isn't Guido Amsel's: RCMP analyst
- 'The only fire escape was the window,' says woman rescued from Furby apartment blaze
Must Watch
-
Brick hurled through window, narrowly missing baby
2:25
A Winnipeg family is afraid to go back to their rented apartment after a brick was hurled through their window, striking a mother of three in the face and narrowly missing her infant daughter who was right next to her.
-
Hydroponic business worried about proposed Hydro rate increase
2:26
The owner of Fresh Forage worries about the impact a 7.9 increase could have on his plans to expand from 500 square feet to 15,000 in the new year. Meagan Fiddler reports.
Top News Headlines
Most Viewed
- Missing Garden Hill First Nation teen found dead kilometres from community
- Town of Churchill says leave our polar bears alone
- 'I was scared': Indigenous senior warning others after she jumped from Winnipeg taxi for safety
- 'They have a lot to teach us': Inmates call for Canadian justice reform in journal
- Winter warrior: Learn how to run in the cold from experts who say it's more fun than you think
- Marijuana, pills, cocaine seized in schools across Winnipeg
- Family fears for safety after brick hurled through window, narrowly missing baby
- Manitoba Hydro at a crossroad
- Winnipegger flips traditional advent calendar on its head
Special Coverage
-
CBC Investigates
Low fines and no jail time when a worker is killed in Manitoba
'It's potentially a real crime, and it's a real violent crime,' law professor says
-
CBC Investigates
Jazz prof Steve Kirby fired from Berklee College after U of M students share harassment complaints
Berklee reveals Kirby’s ‘termination’ at public forum on campus
-
CBC Investigates
Worker with open sore, reuse of disposables among recent problems found at Manitoba nail salons
Province has no plans to change complaint-based inspection process, cites 'small volume of complaints'
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day