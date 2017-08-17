CBC Winnipeg News August 16, 2017

Air Date: Aug 17, 2017 12:00 AM CT

CBC Winnipeg News August 16, 201710:02

Your daily round-up of the news of the day each weeknight

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Thursday

Sunny

28°C

Friday

A mix of sun and cloud

25°C

Saturday

Sunny

29°C

Sunday

Sunny

25°C

Monday

Sunny

25°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage