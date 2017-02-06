CBC Winnipeg News
Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 5:59 PM CT
Our community. Our neighbourhoods. The news of our city.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Tuesday
Snow
-18°C
Wednesday
Sunny
-20°C
Thursday
Sunny
-13°C
Friday
Periods of snow
-6°C
Saturday
A mix of sun and cloud
-7°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
- Andrea Giesbrecht guilty of disposing of 6 infants in storage locker
- Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seeks absolute discharge
- Plans for 'double-digit' hydro rate hike worry business owners and poverty advocates
- Body found after Kenora, Ont. house fire
- Man, 20, killed in highway crash east of Souris
Must Watch
-
Andrea Giesbrecht guilty of disposing all 6 infants in storage locker
4:05
Provincial court Judge Murray Thompson has found Andrea Giesbrecht guilty of concealing the remains of six infants in a Winnipeg U-Haul storage locker.
-
Sandy Bay family still living in mouldy rat-infested home
1:56
Clint McIvor is worried about the health of his cousin Melinda, her partner, and 10 children who continue to live in a mouldy rat-infested trailer with leaking sewage on Sandy Bay First Nation.
Top News Headlines
- What happens next as Trump's travel ban heads through the courts
- Pentagon meeting: A first for members of Trump-Trudeau cabinets
- Andrea Giesbrecht guilty of disposing of 6 infants in storage locker
- Vince Li, man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger, seeks absolute discharge
- 'I can't live like this anymore': B.C. woman requiring home support hasn't had bath in weeks
Most Viewed
- Andrea Giesbrecht guilty of disposing of 6 infants in storage locker
- Missing 7-year-old safely located
- Woman shocked after being told to go back to her own country
- Vince Li could get absolute discharge
- Winnipeg cabbie hit in shoulder as shots fired at taxi
- Manitoba farmers buy front-page ad in search of 'missing' MLA
- 'He would have been squished' Pedestrian nearly hit by truck saved by passing driver
- Vince Li, man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger, seeks absolute discharge
- A Manitoba pastime? The history of crokinole
Special Coverage
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba ITeam investigates
CBC dig deeper on the stories of the day
-
CBC Investigates
Former Winnipeg CAO got $200K 'secret commission' for helping contractor, RCMP alleged
Mounties say Caspian Construction owner paid Phil Sheegl, who shared it with ex-Winnipeg mayor Sam Katz
-
CBC Investigates
Arson call leads police to stumble upon charred construction documents in Caspian warehouse
RCMP seizes boxes of construction invoices related to Canada Post plant already under investigation
-
CBC Investigates
Donald Trump Jr. TV show profiled Winnipeg businessman charged with tax evasion
Trump Organization says Trump Jr. had no knowledge of Jeff Dyck’s background