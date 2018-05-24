CBC Radio maintains top spot in Winnipeg market

CBC Radio remains the No. 1 station for Winnipeg listeners, according to numbers from Numeris.

The most recent ratings book from the company puts CBC in top spot with a 14.2 per cent share of listeners in Winnipeg.

The numbers were released Thursday and are based on the company's spring 2018 radio diary survey.

CJOB is in second spot with a 10.9 per cent share and QX104 country music station is a near third with 10.3 per cent of the market.

The three stations are well above the remaining options in the Winnipeg market. None of the 13 other stations measured surpassed six per cent of the market.

CBC Radio has been in top spot for the past several books.

Here are the Numeris numbers, measured by percentage share of the overall Winnipeg market: