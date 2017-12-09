CBC Manitoba's radio AM signal is down in Winnipeg on Saturday as workers inspect a radio tower.
CBW-990 AM went down around 8 a.m. and is expected to remain that way until around 6 p.m.
The FM signal, 89.3, should be unaffected.
CBC News Posted: Dec 09, 2017 10:13 AM CT Last Updated: Dec 09, 2017 10:13 AM CT
CBC Manitoba's radio AM signal is down in Winnipeg on Saturday as workers inspect a radio tower.
CBW-990 AM went down around 8 a.m. and is expected to remain that way until around 6 p.m.
The FM signal, 89.3, should be unaffected.
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Chance of flurries
-2°C
Sunny
-11°C
Cloudy
-6°C
A mix of sun and cloud
-4°C
A mix of sun and cloud
-9°C
CBC reporters Sean Kavanagh, Kristin Annable and Bartley Kives talk this week in politics
4:54
It's time to take a look at the week that was in Manitoba politics.
Flowers from events around Manitoba bring smiles in care homes and hospitals through donation program
1:53
Flowers used in weddings and other events throughout Manitoba are repurposed through Winnipeg Harvest's Floral Philanthropy program. They are picked up and taken to hospitals, care homes and other places where they can make people happy.
'The ultimate human price': How workplace deaths haunt 7 Canadian families
Families wonder whether justice was served in deaths of fathers, daughters, sons, husbands
Low fines and no jail time when a worker is killed in Manitoba
'It's potentially a real crime, and it's a real violent crime,' law professor says
Jazz prof Steve Kirby fired from Berklee College after U of M students share harassment complaints
Berklee reveals Kirby’s ‘termination’ at public forum on campus
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day