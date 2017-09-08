A series of racist incidents that have caught the media's attention and shocked Manitobans over the past few weeks has put our province on the radar of one of the world's foremost authorities on white supremacy and hate groups.

The United States-based Southern Poverty Law Centre (SPLC) tracks hate groups and other extremists throughout the U.S. and Canada, and the organization's outreach director spoke about the issue at a CBC Asks Town Hall Thursday that asked how we should respond to white supremacy and intolerance in our community.

"It saddens me, of course, to hear the stories that have been shared that are happening in your community — it saddens me when it happens here — and I'm inspired to see the number of people who have come out tonight to address it because ... it is really is up to us to say something," said Lecia Brooks, who took part in the town hall through Skype from the SPLC's headquarters in Montgomery, Ala. "It's up to each and every one of us to take a stand against this and to call it what it is… the fact of the matter is this is white supremacy, this white nationalism, this is a push for a neo-fascist government and we need to take a stand and take a strong stand."

Over the last month CBC News has reported on several incidents of racism in our province, including the story of a Muslim woman from Calgary who was confronted by a man who described himself as a "Nazi" and told her to remove her "head towel" when she stopped to ask him for directions while visiting Seven Sisters Dam in eastern Manitoba in July.

During the confrontation — which was caught on video and has since gone viral online — a passerby stepped in to defend the woman, something Brooks and others who spoke during the town hall say is key in stopping the spread of hatred.

"You have to push this movement back into the margins," she said. "You have to stand up for your neighbour — that's what it's going to take — you can't allow it in your home, in your school, or in your place of worship."

Winnipegger battling racist neighbour

Shauna-Jean Matthews knows all too well about the power of community in battling bigotry.

The Winnipegger spoke to the town hall about her own experiences with racism, including an incident just last week that she says ended with her nextdoor neighbour yelling racist comments toward her and her family from outside their home.

"He called me what I can only refer to as a dog, using the n-word and many terrible slurs. He did this for 20 minutes on a lovely, light evening. Children could have been out here, they could have heard it," she told the sold out town hall audience. "I had this moment of despair… you have this immediate feeling that you're alone — there is no one around you and you're just going to have to tolerate this."

Matthews video taped the incident and reported it to police, but when officers told her no charges could be laid because the man hadn't been yelling directly in her face, she took matters into her own hands and enlisted the help of others in her neighbourhood.

"We put the videos online … and we showed it to our neighbours — we live in a very multicultural neighbourhood — and we know that nobody was going to stand for that," she said. "We rallied, we got together and we're freezing him out… there's more of us than there is of them."

WPS spokesperson Const. Rob Carver. (CBC News)

Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver said hearing stories like Matthews' made him realize the importance of balancing officers' priorities.

"I think we do have a voice and we can say yes 'they have a right to say that but that doesn't mean that we as individual police officers agree with it and ourselves as service support it,'" he said.

"In all the years I've been working I've never seen it as such as a significant prominent issue as I have in the last six months. I'm a little startled ... I think everyone of my colleagues is going to have to step it up in terms of not only what the law means but what our communities expect of us."

Neighbours need to keep talking

It's a tactic Sel Burrows knows well.

Sel Burrows, chair of the Point Douglas Residents Committee. (CBC News)

The chair of the Point Douglas Residents Committee told the town hall it was the response of neighbours — and a visit by Winnipeg police — that helped to silence a man living in the community who had been yelling racist slurs at people living nearby over the summer.

"We had to think about what we can do to protect the family and ensure that they feel welcome in the community," he said. "The number one response to white supremacy and racists is the immediate neighbours. They have to say that is not acceptable in Canada."

Brooks said Manitobans are doing the right thing by having open discussions about how to deal with racism white supremacy and warns that hate only grows when that conversation stops.

People clap during Thursday's CBC Asks town hall. (CBC News)

"I hope you're addressing issues early enough in Manitoba — it sounds like you are — and so I have every hope that you can push it back," she said. "Here in the States it's a much different proposition. It's going to get a lot worse here before it gets better.

"Let that be a lesson to you to keep pushing them back. Don't allow them to take over the narrative. Don't allow them to become normalized."