Trailer carrying 60 cattle rolls on highway west of Brandon

Several cattle died when semi-trailer pulling a trailer carrying the animals rolled over on a Manitoba highway west of Brandon Thursday night.

RCMP from Reston, 88 kilometres southwest of Brandon, were called around 9 p.m. with a report of a collision on Highway 21 about a kilometre south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police said the semi was driving north when it lost control and rolled.

The trailer had about 60 cattle inside. Police could not give an exact number of animals that died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.