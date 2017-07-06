Police are investigating a suspected case of cattle rustling after dozens of cows and calves were reported stolen from a pasture near Olha, Man.

Olha is about 250 km northwest of Winnipeg.

Rossburn RCMP were called to the scene on Provincial Road 577 on Wednesday. The gate leading from the pasture had been tied with twine, leaving the cattle herded from the pasture only one route to go, police said.

Police said it looked like the cows had been loaded into a waiting vehicle. Two cows left behind died from dehydration because the gate to the pasture had been tied shut, with no access to water.

Approximately 21 cows and between 28 and 31 calves were reported stolen. The rest of the herd was left in the pasture.

Police said it's believed the cows were stolen about two weeks ago.

No other livestock thefts have been reported in the area, police said.

Anyone with information can call Rossburn RCMP at 204-859-2057 or contact Crime Stoppers.