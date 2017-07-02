Felines from across North America are congregating in Winnipeg over the weekend to see which cat is crowned a champion.

Eighty-three cats will be facing off and vying for the judges' attention at the Manitoba Cat Club International Cat Show.

"We have one cat all the way from Florida to be here. We have cats coming in from Missouri, more commonly from Minnesota and North Dakota," said Robert Jacobs, the secretary of the Manitoba Cat Club.

"And then all kinds from Winnipeg and Saskatchewan."

Each cat will have eight shows at the St. Vital Centennial Arena. In the purebred category the cats are judged for things like their colour, bone structure and shape but in the household pet category personality will come into play.

"It's more decision on how well the cat is looked after. What kind of personality the cat has. Whether it can be handled," Jacobs said.

It seems like a lot of work for the animal known to be a bit more dismissive of their human companions. But Jacob said for cat owners, it's a great opportunity to take pride in their feline friends and showcase their impressive skills.

"I like the way they move. Even an old cat is incredibly athletic," he said.

"They can jump from the floor to three or four feet in the air and waste absolutely no energy. They jump and land and they never jump too high and they almost never miss."

The event runs Sunday until 3:30 p.m.