Winnipeg teen picked 2nd overall in Western Hockey League draft

Winnipeg teen hockey star Carson Lambos has been chosen second overall in the Western Hockey League draft by the Kootenay Ice.

Congrats to Bantam Prep D Carson Lambos on being selected 2nd overall (1st Round) to the <a href="https://twitter.com/WHLKootenayICE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WHLKootenayICE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WHLBantamDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WHLBantamDraft</a> <a href="https://t.co/wcegTHu77v">pic.twitter.com/wcegTHu77v</a> —@RHAnationals

The 15-year-old, six-foot, 190-pound defenceman is currently the captain of the Bantam Prep team at Winnipeg's Rink Hockey Academy.

Lambos follows in the WHL footsteps of his brother, Jonathon Lambos, who plays for the junior league's Brandon Wheat Kings.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/RHAnationals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RHAnationals</a> student athlete Carson Lambos was named the CSSHL Bantam Prep Top Defenceman this past season after leading all blueliners in scoring with 40 points in 30 games. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WHLBantamDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WHLBantamDraft</a> <a href="https://t.co/XdUmLVyEMT">pic.twitter.com/XdUmLVyEMT</a> —@CSSHL

He currently is captain of his team and has been praised for his leadership and on-ice expertise. He has also attracted attention from American hockey scouts and has said he hopes to one day play in the National Hockey League.

The Kootenay Ice are based in Cranbrook, B.C., about 210 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

Lambos tweeted out thanks to his family, coaches and teammates shortly after the announcement.