A 17-year-old musician from Carman, Man., has been signed to a U.S. booking agency in charge of big names including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Feist.

"It's really crazy. I understand how lucky I am to be having all of this happen and honestly I'm just so grateful to have all of these opportunities," said Faouzia, the teen singer-songwriter who was born in Morocco and raised in Manitoba.

On Friday, she released her newest single, My Heart's Grave, and signed on with Paradigm Talent Agency, also home to acts like Imagine Dragons and Diplo.

The teenager spoke to CBC Manitoba's Ismaila Alfa on Up to Speed about the deal — after school was done for the day, of course.

"I'm feeling great. It was a great day at school, got lots of work done," she joked.

Earlier this year, Faouzia became the first-ever teenage winner of the Unsigned Only music competition. Her single, Knock on My Door, beat out roughly 6,000 other entries from 90 countries, earning her $20,000.

She and another Manitoba musician, Matt Epp, also won the International Songwriting Competition in May for their duet The Sound, the first Canadians to win the prize. Their song beat out 16,000 entries from 137 countries.

Amid all the excitement, she's still got to finish high school.

"Oh trust me, I'm always making time for school and songwriting," she said. "When I walk in, first thing I do is sit at the piano and play a little bit. If I have any inspiration that comes to me I'll write a song and if not I'll sit at the other table and do homework."