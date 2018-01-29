A man died and two teenage girls were taken to hospital after a semi-trailer truck and pickup collided near Carman, Man.

RCMP were called to the intersection of Road 32 N. and Road 28 W. around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 47-year-old man, died at the scene. A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is now in stable condition. A 16-year-old girl was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All the passengers in the pickup were from the rural municipality of Thompson.

The 35-year-old semi driver, from the rural municipality of Portage la Prairie, was not injured.

Alcohol isn't considered a factor in the crash. The investigation continues.