For the first time in Manitoba, a judge has ordered a man convicted of possessing child pornography to pay restitution to one of the victims.

On Thursday, provincial court Judge Robert Heinrichs ordered Steve Suomu, a former elementary school teacher in Carman, Man., to pay $5,000 to a now-adult woman who was seen being abused as a child in images found in Suomu's possession.

Suomu was sentenced to two years less a day in jail in November 2017 after being convicted of possessing child pornography.

But Heinrichs waited several weeks to rule on whether Suomu should pay the restitution of $10,000 sought by the Crown for one of the victims.

In his ruling, Heinrichs said the spread of the images "cost [the victim] financially in a significant way."

He referenced the victim's impact statement, which described medical expenses and ongoing counselling throughout her life. In her statement the victim cited nightmares, flashbacks, panic attacks and difficulty sleeping because she knows the images continue to be shared.

"There has been and will be ongoing victimization," Heinrichs said.

Could encourage more claims

The case marks the first time a Manitoba Crown has sought restitution in a child pornography case and is one of only a few similar requests in Canada.

The ruling could help increase the number of similar claims in Canada, says a lawyer for the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

"The hope is that whichever way the judge rules … there will be some legal analysis put to it, because that will then start the ball rolling one way or another," said Monique St. Germain, a lawyer for the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, on Wednesday, before Heinrichs ruled.

"Either it opens the door for additional claims of this sort to be made, or it signals that there is some adjustments that are needed if we hope to be in a position to help this population. They certainly deserve the help."

1 of a handful of cases in Canada

While restitution for child pornography is common in the U.S., in Canada, restitution is typically only made in cases where the amount that should be paid out is "readily ascertainable," St. Germain said.

"Let's say somebody steals my TV and then that person is charged with theft under $5,000. The restitution order might be the cost of a replacement TV," she said.

It's more difficult to identify a monetary sum in child pornography cases, St. Germain said. In the U.S., legislation has been passed to guide that process.

"It is definitely a complicated area, but it is an area that as a country we need to start paying attention to," St. Germain said.

Victims are often unidentified, St. Germain said, so counsel can't seek anything on their behalf.

Only a handful of child pornography cases have involved restitution in Canada, and all were driven by the same Ontario lawyer, she said. One of the successful claims was on behalf of the same victim to whom Suomu has been ordered to pay restitution. She was awarded $9,200 in the earlier case.

That woman, now in her 30s, was raped by her father when she was a child. Images of the abuse have been viewed and traded among child pornography offenders for decades.

"[Child pornography is] the sort of crime that every time somebody accesses it, every time somebody new is possessing it, every time someone's distributing it, it's causing additional trauma to that victim," St. Germain said.

"And it means that they can't get out from behind the abuse that has occurred."

The effects of child pornography on victims also reverberate into adulthood, including economic position and academic performance, St. Germain said. That's one reason she believes restitution is important.

"From the victim's perspective, it's very complicated in terms of, well, where do I get some relief from, if not from the people who are possessing and trading in my images, where else is it supposed to come from?"