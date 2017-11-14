RCMP arrested a man after a stabbing in a southern Manitoba town that sent a teen to hospital Sunday.

Mounties arrived at a home in Carman after reports of a stabbing in the community, about 75 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

A 17-year-old boy was found at the home with stab wounds and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators discovered the teen was stabbed during an altercation with a 22-year-old man.

The 22 year old was arrested at a separate home in Carman and charged with aggravated assault and probation violation.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court in Portage la Prairie Tuesday.

More from CBC Manitoba: