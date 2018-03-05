Lanes of Carlton Street were blocked off Monday afternoon after the skywalk overhead was damaged in an accident Monday morning.
Police closed the intersection after the incident and re-opened it again around noon.
But just after 3 p.m., three of four lanes on Carlton immediately south of St. Mary Avenue were closed again.
City officials said it was a "single vehicle collision with an overhead structure."
A spokesperson for the Winnipeg police said nobody was injured, but she couldn't provide more information.
The City of Winnipeg owns the skywalk and will be responsible for the repairs.
RBC Winnipeg Convention Centre president Klaus Lahr said he expects it to be closed no more than a few days until it's fixed. Lahr doesn't believe it will impact any events at the Convention Centre.
Carlton at St. Mary is now back open. #traffic #winnipeg @WinnipegTMC—
@wpgpolice
TRAFFIC ALERT: CARLTON AVE: 3 of 4 lanes closed on Carlton immediately south of St Mary due to an earlier single vehicle collision with an overhead structure.—
@WinnipegTMC
Expect delays through the immediate area. Use Waze for alternate routes/real time travel info. #winnipeg #traffic #WpgTMC pic.twitter.com/kZwtJTweQe