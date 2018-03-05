Lanes of Carlton Street were blocked off Monday afternoon after the skywalk overhead was damaged in an accident Monday morning.

Police closed the intersection after the incident and re-opened it again around noon.

But just after 3 p.m., three of four lanes on Carlton immediately south of St. Mary Avenue were closed again.

City officials said it was a "single vehicle collision with an overhead structure."

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg police said nobody was injured, but she couldn't provide more information.

Police blocked off the area to traffic for much of Monday, briefly reopened the street Monday afternoon, but blocked 3 of 4 southbound lanes for the afternoon rush hour. (John Einarson/CBC)

The City of Winnipeg owns the skywalk and will be responsible for the repairs.

RBC Winnipeg Convention Centre president Klaus Lahr said he expects it to be closed no more than a few days until it's fixed. Lahr doesn't believe it will impact any events at the Convention Centre.

Carlton at St. Mary is now back open. #traffic #winnipeg @WinnipegTMC — @wpgpolice