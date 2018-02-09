A 22-year-old man high on meth was Tasered by police Thursday night after an attempted carjacking in Winnipeg's Exchange District.

Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of Albert Street and McDermot Avenue after a man in his 20s said someone tried to steal his car.

The man had remotely started it and was walking to the vehicle with a friend when another man confronted them and demanded the keys, police said. The man also suggested he had a weapon.

He was given the keys but couldn't unlock the vehicle, so he walked away and started looking into other cars in the area instead, police said.

When police arrived, the man who attempted the carjacking had left. However, while officers were speaking to the victim, a man appeared at the intersection who was identified as the carjacker, police said.

The officers tried to arrest him and had to use the Taser to subdue him.

"This entire incident was fuelled by methamphetamine use. He was incredibly hard to control," said police spokesman Const. Rob Carver.

"Not only did we have to use a Taser but ultimately, four officers were involved in subduing him and making sure that no one was injured."

The man, who told police afterwards that he had ingested the drug, was checked over by paramedics and medically cleared, Carver said.

"It's just another example of what we were discussing yesterday [at a news conference] — that methamphetamine is fuelling violent confrontations in the city."

The 22-year-old is charged robbery (carjacking), resisting a peace officer and identity fraud. Police said he had identification for someone else and initially tried to pass himself off as that person.