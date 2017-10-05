A man was forced out of his car at gunpoint and robbed of his vehicle and wallet in Winnipeg's Fort Garry neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the alley of Bayridge Avenue, police said.

The man was stopped in his car when he was confronted by a male with a handgun who demanded the vehicle, according to police, who said the driver was then hit in the head with the gun.

He handed over his vehicle keys and wallet to the male, who then sped off.

The stolen vehicle is a 2016 white Nissan Rogue with the Manitoba licence plate HBG 521. Police say it has a vertical scratch on the back door.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).