The driver of an idling van was attacked by a man who jumped inside, whacked him with a gun and then stole the vehicle, RCMP say.

The carjacking happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on Spruce Bay in Portage la Prairie.

Police say the driver of the van was waiting for a passenger when an unknown male got in wearing a mask or bandana to cover his face.

The man pointed a gun, struck the driver with it and forced him out. The attacker took off with the red Dodge Caravan (licence plate HUT 784).

The driver, 47, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The carjacker is described as about 5-foot-10 with a slim build. In addition to the mask or bandana, he was wearing a jacket with fur around the hood and blue jeans, RCMP said.

Police are urging the public to lock their vehicle doors when they are stopped for any length of time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by texting "TIPMAN" with a message to CRIMES (274637).