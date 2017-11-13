Three people were found suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning in their Winnipeg home on Sunday night.

Emergency responders were called about an unrelated matter to a house in the 1100 block of Garfield Street North, in the city's West End, around 10:30 p.m.

But when they arrived, they found the house filled with such high levels of carbon monoxide, the gas could cause death in under an hour.

The people were taken out and treated in hospital.

A spokesperson with the fire-paramedic service said the carbon monoxide was caused by a gas-powered generator being operated inside the house.