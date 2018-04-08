Stolen car crashes into vehicle with toddler inside during police chase

A man in a stolen car was arrested after a brief car chase ended in a crash on Arlington Street.

Winnipeg police said they spotted a stolen Toyota Corolla being driven on Manitoba Avenue near Parr Street Sunday morning at about 1:35 a.m. They tried to stop the driver, but he sped off with police chasing him.

AIR 1 was called in and managed to keep the driver in sight, allowing police cars to fall back.

Five minutes later the driver of the stolen car smashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Arlington Street and Winnipeg Avenue, said police.

A man and a toddler were in the second vehicle and were taken to hospital for minor injuries. They have been released.

The driver of the stolen car was arrested, said police. He was taken to hospital for observation. Inside the stolen car, police said they found a firearm.



The driver had an outstanding arrest warrant and he faces several charges, said police.