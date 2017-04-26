Coun. Russ Wyatt wants Winnipeg to develop quick-charging stations for electric cars in order to allow federal funding to flow to the Manitoba capital.

The Transcona councillor has authored a motion calling on the city to "immediately develop and implement a city-wide program" of quick-charge stations because Ottawa is offering seed funding.

In February, the federal government said it will invest up to $7 million in electric-vehicle charging stations across Canada.

Wyatt said it costs $40,000 to build a quick-charging station for electric cars.

"The greatest challenge right now is to find locations and the money," Wyatt said.

The motion will wind up before council's public works or innovation committee next month. The committee will have the option of recommending a study into the idea or referring the motion to the 2018 budget process.

Mayor Brian Bowman said he has not had time to read Wyatt's motion, but generally supports green initiatives.

Several other councillors who do not sit on executive policy committee authored motions on Wednesday.

South Winnipeg-St. Norbert Coun. Janice Lukes, who has complained that Winnipeg chief administrative officer Doug McNeil refuses to share information with her, authored a motion to compel senior city staff to meet with councillors about administrative reports after they're made public.

St. Charles Coun. Shawn Dobson, who also complained about being left in the dark, authored a motion to compel the CAO to allow non-EPC members into informal briefings.