A vehicle that slammed into a Winnipeg Transit bus early Friday morning, leaving the transit driver shaken and the vehicle's driver in critical condition, was stolen, police say.

Winnipeg police confirmed Saturday morning the small black car, which crashed head-on into the transit bus on Osborne Street, was being driven by a man in his 20s.

He remained in critical condition Saturday, said a Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson.

The crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. There were no passengers aboard the bus. While the driver was not physically injured, the head of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505 told CBC Friday the driver is taking time away from the job to deal with the psychological effects.

The bus was about half a block away from Winnipeg Transit's parking garage when a car weaved out of its lane and slammed into the transit vehicle, said Aleem Chaudhary.

"Right away, [the bus driver] put his brakes on and leaned on the horn, but unfortunately to no avail. He was not able to react in any other way to avoid the accident because trying to get a bus out of the way is a pretty hard thing to do," he said. "This is something that's hard to live with, even if it's not your fault."

Police said the car was stolen from a location on Pembina Highway, but did not specify the location.