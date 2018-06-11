Cannonball drops on Winnipeg police during gun amnesty month

A mystery Manitoba resident unloaded an explosively odd, old item onto police during gun amnesty month.

A nine-pound cannonball unearthed from York Factory by a citizen in 1966 was turned in to officers, Winnipeg police wrote in a tweet on Monday.

This 9 pound exploding cannonball was turned in to our officers as part of gun amnesty month. It was recovered by a citizen in 1966 while visiting York Factory. The factory was an old trading post and the site of some naval battles between the French & English. <a href="https://t.co/TbmLjv8gY0">pic.twitter.com/TbmLjv8gY0</a> —@wpgpolice

York Factory, also known as Kischewaskaheegan, is about 850 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

A fort at the site served as the Hudson's Bay Company's headquarters and a "vital fur trade hub" for 273 years, according to Parks Canada. The antiquated administrative centre and naval battle zone is now a national historic site.

The province-wide gun amnesty program runs for one month. Members of the public are asked to call a local police non-emergency line to arrange for unwanted firearms and ammunition to be picked up and disposed of by police.

​Police will not press charges against anyone who turns in a weapon, unless it was stolen or used to commit a crime, the province said in a media release.

Police say they don't want people showing up at the nearest station to drop off weapons. Instead, anyone who wants to arrange for a pickup can call 204-986-6222.