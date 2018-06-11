Skip to Main Content
Cannonball drops on Winnipeg police during gun amnesty month

A mystery Manitoba resident unloaded an explosively odd, old item onto police during gun amnesty month.

Dana Hatherly · CBC News ·
This 9-pound cannonball was turned in during gun amnesty month. (Twitter/Winnipeg Police Service)

A nine-pound cannonball unearthed from York Factory by a citizen in 1966 was turned in to officers, Winnipeg police wrote in a tweet on Monday.

York Factory, also known as Kischewaskaheegan, is about 850 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

A fort at the site served as the Hudson's Bay Company's headquarters and a "vital fur trade hub" for 273 years, according to Parks Canada. The antiquated administrative centre and naval battle zone is now a national historic site.

The province-wide gun amnesty program runs for one month. Members of the public are asked to call a local police non-emergency line to arrange for unwanted firearms and ammunition to be picked up and disposed of by police.

Police will not press charges against anyone who turns in a weapon, unless it was stolen or used to commit a crime, the province said in a media release.

Police say they don't want people showing up at the nearest station to drop off weapons. Instead, anyone who wants to arrange for a pickup can call 204-986-6222.

