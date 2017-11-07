Manitoba's plan to allow the private sector to sell cannabis has kick-started the City of Winnipeg's plans to regulate where weed retailers can set up shop next summer.

Winnipeg chief planner Braden Smith is working on a cannabis retail plan that should determine where cannabis shops can exist, how far they have to be from schools and possibly even how large a neon cannabis leaf can be in a retail-store window.

But first, the province must clarify what constitutes a cannabis retailer, council property chair John Orlikow said Tuesday.

"We still have a lot of questions to ask but at first glance, it's not horrible," said Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry), praising Premier Brian Pallister's provincial government for fostering a competitive retail market that could keep cannabis prices low enough to reduce the black market for marijuana.

"In a system where the cost of marijuana would be very high, it's not going to deal with the black-market issue," Orlikow said.

Winnipeg expects to receive an initial report about land-use regulations for cannabis retail stores as soon as January, John Orlikow says. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

He said the biggest question is whether a cannabis retailer can sell other goods and whether these stores must stand alone or can be placed inside other retailers, such as grocers or drugstores.

"What is retail? Is it selling marijuana only? Could it be at a grocery?" Orlikow asked. "Could it be any retail store? Or are they going to give us guidelines on the type of retail stores?"

Orlikow said the city will consider minimum distances between cannabis retailers and schools or other sensitive places.

"I don't want a big neon sign shining into schools," he said.

A report on municipal cannabis retail regulation is expected before Winnipeg city council in January or February, Orlikow said. Public hearings or consultations will follow, he added.

"The planning department knew this was coming. They just didn't know where it was going yet. Now that they know where it's going, they can focus on what the bylaw is."