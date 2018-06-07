Skip to Main Content
Pallister mulls closing cannabis loophole as checking cookies could pose challenges

Pallister mulls closing cannabis loophole as checking cookies could pose challenges

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he'll look at possibly closing a legal loophole that forbids people from smoking cannabis in public places but allows them to eat it.

Manitoba cannabis laws forbid smoking, vaping of marijuana in public places but make no mention of edibles

The Canadian Press ·
Pot-infused brownies are divided and packaged at The Growing Kitchen, in Boulder, Colorado. Under Bill C-45, the sale of edibles will remain illegal in Canada to start with, but people will be allowed to make and eat their own. (Brennan Linsley/Associated Press)

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he'll look at possibly closing a legal loophole that forbids people from smoking cannabis in public places but allows them to eat it.

Pallister says the provinces are trying hard to develop rules quickly enough to meet the federal government's plan to legalize recreational cannabis later this year.

He says there are bound to be glitches and the allowance for edibles may be one of them.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister acknowledged Thursday that the current Manitoba cannabis laws contain a loophole that could cause problems enforcing public consumption of pot brownies and edibles. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Manitoba's cannabis laws forbid smoking or vaping of marijuana in public places but make no mention of edible products.

Pallister says he has discussed the issue with police, who are concerned about how they would go about checking people's cookies and brownies.

Some other provinces, including Ontario, are banning all forms of cannabis consumption in public areas.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us