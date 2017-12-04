A Winnipeg Police Service officer was hit by a car while tracking down a robbery suspect on Saturday — but his canine partner was not hurt.

Police said they were tracking a suspect believed responsible for several robberies on the morning of Dec. 2, including a bank on Regent Avenue, a restaurant on Regent Avenue and a store on William Avenue. The 27-year-old was spotted by officers at about 10:45 a.m. on William Avenue and arrested. He faces several charges.

Const. Rob Carver said while they were tracking the suspect, a canine officer was hit by "an uninvolved passing motor vehicle." The officer was taken to hospital where he was treated for injuries and released. The WPS service dog was not hurt, but narrowly missed being struck, he said.

"I'm not a canine officer, but it's a demanding and complex role. You're controlling a dog and looking at making sure you're safe and we're looking for a guy who's done robberies, he may be armed. There are other people in the area, so [there are] multiple points of focus. Unfortunately, but luckily, he got hit but he's OK.

"The dog just narrowly missed getting hit, and we arrested a suspect. Turned out good."

Carver said the officer was hit head-on by the vehicle, but no charges are likely to be pressed against the driver.