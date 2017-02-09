A woman who could have made the case for Mark Edward Grant's freedom — that someone else killed Candace Derksen — was grilled by the Crown Thursday for not being able to recall any details of being tied up in a train car.

"I had dreams of it happening and I had people telling me it happened," she told court through tears, adding that she suffers from nightmares and can no longer distinguish what is fact.

The woman, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, was called to testify by the defence to support evidence pointing to the existence of another suspect.

Court heard she was teenager when she was found tied up with cord inside a train car in September 1985. The alleged abduction was nine months after Candace was abducted, her body found similarly tied with twine.

A jury found Grant guilty of Candace's murder in 2011, but he was granted a retrial after his lawyer argued evidence that may have helped acquit him was withheld. The second abduction was central to that argument, as Grant was in jail at the time. The defence team has argued that could point to another killer being responsible for both incidents.

But it's not clear how helpful she will be to the defence's case.

On Thursday, she maintained that the kidnapping happened but said she can't distinguish her nightmares from reality.

Defence lawyer Kristofer Advent attempted to refresh the witness's memory with photographs from the scene.

'I don't remember anything'

"Do you have any recollection with regards to the boxcar back then?" Advent asked, after she looked at the photos.

"No," the woman replied.

Candace Dersken's body was found in this shed in Winnipeg on Jan. 17, 1985. (CBC)

"Do you remember anything about a vehicle?" he asked, referring to police reports that said the suspect ordered her into his car.

"I don't remember anything from there, from when I was 12," she said, appearing to become frustrated.

Crown Attorney Brent Davidson capitalized on her difficulty remembering.

"Do you have memory of anything related to this incident?" he asked her.

"That's a loaded question," she snapped back.

Davidson then challenged her credibility by raising conflicting statements she made to police in 2011 and testimony she gave to a judge days later.

Pressured by police?

In one instance, Davidson told court she had given a statement to police that the suspect was armed with a gun. That conflicted with her original testimony, which did not mention a gun.

He also told the court that she was able to provide details — including a description of the suspect and the boxcar scene — to police when they took new statements in 2011. Just five days later, in a voir dire at the 2011 trial, she said she didn't recall details of the abduction.

Davidson asked if she lied in court, raising that she "seemed to have a pretty good memory five days before" the hearing.

"I wouldn't have lied," she told Davidson. "I didn't lie — not on my [police] statements," she said.

The woman told the court Thursday she felt pressured by police on her way to the hearing in 2011 to not testify on something she didn't know for sure.

She said she didn't feel police believed her and made her feel "scared" and "crazy" so she felt she had no other choice but to agree the incident never happened.

Davidson pointed to testimony she gave in 2011, where she acknowledged realizing in 2001 — around the time of her father's death — that the kidnapping may not have happened.

"There is nothing about pressure from police, is there?" he asked.

She declined to answer.

The retrial continues Thursday.

The judge-only case is being presided over by Justice Karen Simonsen.