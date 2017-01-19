The twine Candace Derksen's body was bound with was tied with six unsophisticated knots and wrapped 10 times around the teen's wrists and ankles, according to testimony from a knot expert at Day 4 of Mark Grant's retrial for Candace's killing.

"It looked like a natural-fibre twine, two-strand, braided," Robert Chisnall told court Thursday.

The knot specialist was the first witness to take the stand Thursday in the retrial for Mark Grant, accused of killing the 13-year-old girl in 1984.

Chisnall was asked by police in 1985 to observe the twine — a key piece of evidence relating to Grant's 2007 arrest for the killing.

Chisnall "felt" and studied the twine for for several hours without wearing gloves, a mask or a hair net, he confirmed during the defence's cross-examination.

The use of DNA as a forensic tool was still relatively new in 1985, and it will be a major discussion point as Grant's defence builds its case pointing to another possible killer.

Items sent for new DNA analysis

John Burchill, a major crimes analyst with the Winnipeg Police Service, also testified Thursday.

Before cold-case units existed, Burchill told the court he developed an interest in unsolved homicides and began personally looking into Candace Derksen's killing in 1999, he said.

"If I was able to uncover something to engage [the homicide investigators] that was the sole focus," Burchill said.

Candace Dersken's body was found in this shed on Jan. 17, 1985. John Burchill, a major crimes analyst with the Winnipeg Police Service, testified Thursday that he asked RCMP to re-analyze items collected at Candace's autopsy. (CBC)

The following year, the RCMP upgraded its DNA technology and it was Burchill who requested a number of items collected at Candace's autopsy be re-analyzed.

The RCMP agreed to retest the twine, a pair of gloves, nail scrapings and pieces of chewed gum found at the scene, along with Candace's hair, jacket, jeans and a lip swab.

When results from two pieces of chewed gum came back, the analysis could only deduce the DNA belonged to two different males. No DNA was obtained from the twine, Burchill testified. And there was nothing of forensic significance found on the gloves, jacket, jeans or lip swab.

During cross-examination, Grant's lawyer, Saul Simmonds, questioned whether Burchill had a suspect in mind when he requested the items be retested.

"I didn't have a suspect at all," Burchill told the court.

Simmonds also raised the issue of how the evidence was stored over the years prior to retesting. Burchill testified he picked up the twine in a cardboard box that was unsealed.

"You don't know how many people would have handled it," Simmonds said. Burchill agreed.

Defence suggests letters written by possible suspect

Court entered a voir dire, a preliminary hearing relating to new evidence, later in the morning.

The defence read from photocopies of letters from 1987 addressed to Peter Warren, who was then a radio host at the local media outlet CJOB. In one letter, Simmonds said the writer linked themselves to the Derksen case.

"I almost made love to her but lost my desire," one line in a letter read. "I have much anger inside me. I don't know why."

Burchill testified the general public was not made aware of the fact that no sexual contact was made with Candace — it was a detail strategically held back by police in case a suspect come forward.

Simmonds read other lines Burchill noted in the letter at the time.

Parts of the letter said "Steal the life of anybody," and "For I have already acted."

The defence is suggesting the letters were written by another possible suspect.

A jury found Grant guilty of second-degree murder in 2011. Two years later, a Manitoba Court of Appeal judge ordered a retrial because evidence about a possible "third-party suspect" was withheld from jurors during the first trial.

The voir dire continues this afternoon. Court of Queen's Bench Justice Karen Simonsen will decide later in the trial if the evidence raised in the voir dire is admissible.

The judge-only retrial began on Monday. Brett Davidson and Michael Himmelman are acting for the Crown and Saul Simmonds is representing Grant.

On Thursday, the court also expects to hear from RCMP scientists Tod Christianson and Pamela Dixon.