The future of a new $300-million health-care facility is in limbo after massive cuts announced Wednesday, but people with CancerCare and its fundraising arm remain optimistic they can help persuade the province to get back on board.

"We're disappointed but not at all deterred. We are very hopeful," said Annitta Stenning, president and CEO of CancerCare Manitoba Foundation, an independent fundraising body of CancerCare Manitoba.

Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government pulled the plug Wednesday on more than $1 billion in health-care commitments made under the previous NDP administration. The cuts square with the Pallister government's stated mission to reel in provincial spending.

"It was very difficult to take," said Dr. Sri Navaratnam, president and CEO of CancerCare.

Provincial Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said Manitoba cannot afford any new facilities right now because they would exceed a budget cap on health infrastructure spending.

Navaratnam and Stenning met with Goertzen Wednesday afternoon after the announcement. Despite their initial disappointment, Stenning and Navaratnam say they left the meeting with their optimism restored.

'Tough decisions'

"We understand they really do have some tough decisions to make," Stenning said. "We're a partner in this, our donors are a partner in this and we are confident we'll help them get to 'yes.'"

Plans for a new CancerCare building on McDermot Avenue at Sherbrook Street are nonetheless on hold for now. The space was supposed to be built to help serve an aging population that is living longer with cancer, thanks to new treatments.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen, left, and Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen say some health infrastructure projects are urgent, so others need to be put on a back burner. A number of projects will not be going forward as a result. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

CancerCare was also hoping the new projects would attract talented oncologists to Manitoba to do clinical research trials in the province.

Stenning said experts believe the number of people diagnosed with cancer over the next decade could jump by 50 per cent.

"That is a very daunting figure and CancerCare is positioning themselves as an organization to continue to respond to that with great care. And we will be a very big part of that solution," Stenning said.

The foundation raises between $8 million and $10 million annually, about $6 million of which is given to CancerCare each year. The foundation has previously committed to providing $60 million to $80 million to the new building project over and above its annual grants, Stenning said.

The fundraising campaign is still going strong, Stenning said, but she would not say how much has already been raised or name private donors.

"The need is there, the need is very, very strong," she said. "My hope and optimism has not gone away. We really have to find an innovative way of doing things to get this project on track."

CancerCare Foundation has already invested $20 million toward the purchase of the land on Sherbrook and McDermot as well as initial project costs. Stenning said the expectation was that a building currently at the site would be demolished by the end of this year to make way for the new project.

Regardless of all the uncertainty, Stenning and Navaratnam seem confident everything will come together in the end through consultations with provincial officials.

"We need to reset, we need to re-imagine, we need to find a solution that will work … to solve what is right now feeling like a very large challenge," Stenning said.