More than 5,000 people in rural Manitoba are scrambling to rebook appointments for their mammograms after CancerCare Manitoba's two mobile screening vans were hit with mechanical problems about two weeks ago.

"We have hit a speed bump but we have a plan to keep it going," said Dr. Donna Turner, the provincial director of population oncology at CancerCare.

'We are not cutting service. The program is very much alive and well and we are just on pause right now as we resolve these mechanical issues.' -Dr. Donna Turner, CancerCare Manitoba

"It is certainly inconvenient. The breast screening program delivers about 50,000 mammograms in a year. So this is certainly not ideal. We try everything we can not to be off the road like this, but it happens," said Turner.

She would not specify what the mechanical issues with the vehicles are.

A client from St. Andrews, just north of Winnipeg, who contacted CBC News about the downed service said she is angry and disappointed.

She didn't want her name published, but said she was notified her Dec. 19 appointment in Selkirk was cancelled. Now she is being rebooked for a Feb. 22 appointment in Winnipeg.

Turner said she is hearing from other disappointed clients.

"Many of our clients understand that mechanical issues happen. But we also understand, as with the person you spoke with, that people really do value their breast screening service, so many people are very disappointed and we hear that. We are doing everything we can to get back going soon."

Service not being cut: CancerCare

The two vans serve people in 90 communities, rotating through those communities on a two-year cycle.

Almost all of the mammograms that have to be rescheduled because of the mechanical problems are in the Winnipeg and Selkirk areas.

Turner says one option is that people can rebook an appointment at one of CancerCare's fixed sites in Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson and Boundary Trails.

Turner admits it's challenging when both vans are out at the same time. She wants to reassure clients, though, that the mobile program is not being cut.

"To be clear, we are not cutting service. The program is very much alive and well and we are just on pause right now as we resolve these mechanical issues. But if folks can stay tuned and watch our website, by the middle of January, they will know where the vehicle will be close to them come February."

Turner says rescheduling more than 5,000 clients is no easy task.

"It certainly is a big challenge and we are up for challenges. You can appreciate that this is going to take a lot of creativity. We do have really creative staff," Turner said.

She emphasizes the mobile units are for screening women who have no cancer symptoms. If a woman has a lump and needs diagnostics, she should see her doctor as soon as possible.

According to CancerCare, 900 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, and 200 die from it. CancerCare recommends women ages 50-74 get a mammogram every two or three years.