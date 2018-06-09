Challenge for Life brings in more than $1M for CancerCare Manitoba

A CancerCare Manitoba fundraiser that saw hundreds take to the streets of Winnipeg on Saturday raised over $1 million dollars.

CancerCare Manitoba Foundation's 11th annual Challenge for Life brought in $1,085,512.

"The funds raised at today's Challenge for Life are critical to improving outcomes for the people we all know and love who are living with a cancer diagnosis," Annitta Stenning, president and CEO of the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation, said in a release.

"We are so grateful for the commitment and passion of all the participants, sponsors, donors and volunteers who support the Challenge every year."

Nearly 820 participants took part in CancerCare Manitoba's annual Challenge for Life fundraiser Saturday, raising just over $1 million. (CBC)

More than 800 people took part in this year's event, with some choosing to walk 20 kilometres and others instead taking part in 200 minutes of working out to raise money.

The walkers started their 20-kilometre hike at Assiniboine Park and worked their way downtown to Memorial Park before heading back to finish the trek at Assiniboine Park.

'Because we care'

Friends Nicole Goshawk, Lynne Guertin, Lise Dupuis and Bernice Parent all took part in the walk.

"We're walking for the challenge because we can and because we care," explained Guertin.

The four women have been taking part in the fundraiser for the last seven years, and were originally motivated to get involved after Goshawk's partner was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"He kept on saying how CancerCare Manitoba took such good care of him," said Guertin.

While Goshawk's partner has since recovered from cancer, the group continues to take part every year — under the team name "Oui" Care — for others still dealing with the disease.

The annual event has raised over $11 million for CancerCare Manitoba since 2008. (CBC)

"Cancer touches all of our lives, friends, family, colleagues, we all know someone who has had cancer, has died from cancer or has beaten cancer," said Goshawk as the team hit the midway point of the event Saturday afternoon.

"We hope that one day, before we get cancer, that we can find a cure."

The inaugural walk was held in 2008 and since then more than $11 million has been raised.

The foundation says the money raised at Saturday's event is a key part of the $7 million it's set to grant to CancerCare this year.

All of the money raised will stay in Manitoba and will be used to support prevention, early detection, treatment, research and patient support at CancerCare Manitoba.