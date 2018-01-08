The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg and its president Alex Forrest to "do the right thing" and pay the City of Winnipeg back about $70,000 taxpayers contributed toward the union head's salary.

"It's not right," said Todd MacKay, prairie director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. "The union is responsible for paying for its own leadership. That's not taxpayers' job, it's not their bill to pay."

The city struck the deal with Forrest in January 2014 in which it agreed to promote him from a lieutenant in the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service to captain, even though he was on leave from his job to work full-time for the firefighters union. In the Letter of Agreement the city also committed to paying nearly two-thirds of Forrest's six-figure salary for as long as he remains president of the UFFW.

Other unions representing city employees have to reimburse taxpayers for the full amount of their presidents' salaries. The UFFW only has to pay back 40 per cent. The city said prior to 2014 it was paying 100 per cent of Forrest's salary, and called the later deal an improvement.

"It's inappropriate," said MacKay. "Who does this gentleman work for? Is he working for taxpayers or is he working for the union?"

MacKay said at the very least this arrangement could appear to be a conflict of interest, especially since as a union president Forrest would have to go head-to-head with the city to negotiate collective agreements.

"For both taxpayers and for union members it needs to be very, very clear which side a negotiator is working for. When you've got a paycheque coming from both sides it makes that pretty blurry," MacKay said.

Mayor won't end agreement

Mayor Brian Bowman wasn't available for an interview but in a statement to CBC News a spokesperson said the city plans to honour the agreement Forrest made with the previous administration.

"Historically, the City of Winnipeg was paying 100% of Alex Forrest's salary and benefit costs with no reimbursement by the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg (UFFW)," the statement said.

It went on to say "Mayor Bowman recognizes the 2014 agreement represents a better deal for taxpayers and feels the agreement should be honoured as agreed to in good faith."

The mayor won't seek to end the deal with Forrest when the UFFW collective agreement expires Dec. 31, 2020, but will ask for greater transparency in future negotiations.

"He will be recommending that this issue be considered in an open and transparent way in the next round of collective bargaining," the statement said.

The mayor's spokesperson later said "the Taxpayer Federation isn't recognizing that there are also costs to unilaterally ending a contract entered into in good faith. That cannot be done at zero cost. Mayor Bowman recognizes this, and is instead recommending that this matter be considered as part of the next round of collective bargaining where it can be discussed and revisited in an open and transparent way instead of the nontransparent way it was agreed to in 2014 prior to him becoming Mayor."

Deal struck under former mayor Katz

Forrest and the UFFW endorsed former Winnipeg mayor Sam Katz in his 2010 bid for re-election.

"Did this agreement have anything to do with the political relationship between Alex Forrest and Sam Katz? It's just a question in my mind," asked David Camfield, a University of Manitoba professor of labour studies.

Camfield said union/employer relationships are typically adversarial, especially when it comes to negotiations.

"It raises questions in my mind about the relationship between this union official and the employer. It seems like a very collaborative relationship, if I was a union member I would have questions about that situation," said Camfield.

He wondered if the deal was made to help smooth tensions between firefighters and paramedics, which have historically been strained.

"Clearly there's a situation where there's been a lot of friction in that wing of the city's workforce," said Camfield.

'Is there value here?'

A Winnipeg labour lawyer whose client list includes the UFFW doesn't see a problem with the arrangement.

Garth Smorang was not involved in the agreement. He said while it's not common for employers to pay a union president's salary, it's not unheard-of.

"It's done. I have other union clients in Winnipeg where the union president is given full-time leave and the company pays 100 percent of that not just 60 percent," said Smorang.

Smorang said the real question is whether there is value to paying for a union leader.

"If it makes sense for business and if you accept the city should try and run in a business like way then why wouldn't it?"

