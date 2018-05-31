Winnipeg-based Canadian Forces member charged with sexual assault

A Canadian Forces member has been charged with sexual assault and four assaults at 17 Wing Winnipeg dating back to summer 2017.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service announced the charges Thursday.

The unit, part of the military police group that investigates serious and sensitive matters involving Armed Forces personnel, began investigating after a third party reported an assault in August 2017.

Three more possible victims were identified through the investigation.

"Everyone in the defence community deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, commanding officer of the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, said in a news release.

"The alleged offences of the accused have no place in our community and I thank the individuals who come forward to report such incidents and help us ensure those responsible for such acts are brought to justice."

A man with the rank of second lieutenant from 17 Wing Winnipeg is charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of overcoming resistance to commission of an offence (by choking) and four counts of assault.

More from CBC Manitoba: