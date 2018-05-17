Winnipeg soldier charged in sexual assaults on 3 fellow Armed Forces members

A soldier based in Winnipeg is facing sexual assault and assault charges in connection to allegations made by three other members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The charges stem from assaults that allegedly happened between February and April 2017 at Canadian Forces Base Borden, a training base located roughly 100 kilometres north of Toronto.

The accused, an aviator from 17 Wing Winnipeg, is charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault and one count of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

The charges, announced Thursday, follow an investigation by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, an independent military police group mandated to investigate serious and sensitive matters in the Canadian Armed Forces.

"Eliminating harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour is key to our ongoing role as military police to protect the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces and provide a respectful work environment," said Canadian Forces National Investigation Service commanding officer, Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, in a media release.

"All allegations of sexual assault are taken seriously by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, and in all cases, we undertake investigations to determine the facts, analyze the evidence, and if warranted, lay appropriate charges."

The matter now proceeds for possible court martial at a date and location still to be determined.

