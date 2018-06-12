Peru-born director helps welcome new Canadians at Manitoba Theatre for Young People

Winnipeg theatre director Pablo Felices-Luna wasn't going to duplicate his brother's fashion faux pas when arriving in Canada for the first time.

"I didn't make the mistake that he made, getting out of an airplane in Victoria, B.C., wearing corduroy pants, an undershirt, a flannel shirt, an alpaca sweater, an army-grade jacket, thinking it was Canada — but of course it was the middle of August," he said.

To make matters worse, Felices-Luna joked, his brother donned a big sombrero and carried a violin case.

More than a quarter-century later, an appropriately-dressed Felices-Luna has the privilege of welcoming newcomers to this country.

The artistic director at Manitoba Theatre for Young People hosted a Canadian citizenship ceremony on his stage on Tuesday morning. Sixty newcomers from 12 countries took their oaths of citizenship, marking their "formal entry into the Canadian family," MTYP said in a news release.

Approximately 1,700 such ceremonies are held across Canada each year, but this is the first time the theatre at The Forks has hosted one.

"It's really powerful to have an opportunity to open our doors to say, 'Here's this theatre in Winnipeg that wants to be part of this community, of this great enterprise that we call Canada," Felices-Luna told CBC Manitoba's Information Radio.

A native of Peru, he arrived in British Columbia in the early 1990s to attend an international school. Along the way, he experienced the country's diversity on a grand scale. He had a South African roommate when Nelson Mandela was released from prison and one of his classmates was a student from the Soviet Union when the Berlin Wall fell.

He went back to Peru for a year and came back to Canada to train to become a director. He became a Canadian citizen a decade ago, and took the reins at Manitoba Theatre for Young People in 2014.

"I knew about Canada's role in the world and that's something that was very important to me as a young man, and the role that it has played in the world scene and it continues to play," said Felices-Luna.

"I had a lot of curiosity about what makes this country tick and I've had the opportunity to learn and re-learn what that means over the past few decades."

Interconnected world

It wasn't always easy. He felt isolated, and recalls scrounging up $8.25 in change to talk to his parents on a pay phone for three minutes.

He was reflecting on how that type of communication has evolved, he said, on Monday — his daughter's birthday.

"Over breakfast, I flipped my tablet, I hooked up on Skype and my parents got to sing happy birthday to her."

He tries to bring his wife and three daughters to Peru as frequently as he can.

"It's lovely to be able to say I love Peru, I love Canada, and I'm a citizen of both."

He encourages anyone new to this country to engage with Canadian politics, culture and the social work going on here.

"It's not going to take anything away from what you brought to this country, it's actually going to enrich it and allow you to contribute to what we believe in," he said. "We're all making Canada together."