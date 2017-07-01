While thousands came out to celebrate Canada 150 Saturday, many other Winnipeggers joined in solidarity with Indigenous Canadians to recognize a different meaning the country's birthday has for them.

At the Manitoba Legislature, people of all backgrounds rallied to mark years of oppression Indigenous peoples have suffered.

Some held signs, like a homemade Canadian flag upon which someone had written, "No celebration on stolen Indigenous land! Organize. Resist. Decolonize!"

Brin Mitchell came out to the rally with her son but doesn't usually celebrate Canada Day. She said it's important to her to have her son decolonize and said she's struggled as an Indigenous woman in Canada at times.

"It depends on the day," she said.

Mitchell said she was happy to see the diverse and genuine crowd that had gathered outside the legislature.

'Need positve allies'

"We need positive allies."

Monique Woroniak is a Winnipegger who's one of those allies and spoke at the event. She told CBC while there's been progress made with awareness about the plight of many Indigenous peoples, there's still more work to do.

"There's been some cracks in the facade but it hasn't been busted wide open yet."

Stencil messages for Shoal Lake 40

In Osborne Village, Friends of Shoal Lake 40 gathered for an event aimed at Unsettling Canada 150.

"There's been a lot of hype and PR about Canada 150," said Kathy Moorhead Thiessen, spokesperson for the event.

Moorhead Thiessen said the point of the event was to make settlers think about the original Indigenous settlers of Canada and draw attention to the point that Canada isn't only 150 years old to many Indigenous people.

"I want the other side of the story to be told," said Moorhead Thiessen.

Volunteers with friends of Shoal Lake 40 stencilled messages on the ground from community members of the First Nation, which straddles the Manitoba-Ontario border and provides the City of Winnipeg with clean tap water but has none itself. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Volunteers at the event stencilled messages on the ground from community members of Shoal Lake 40 — the First Nation that provides the City of Winnipeg with clean drinking water but has none itself.

"Not everyone wants to hear those stories because it often pushes against any kind of the joy and the celebration that people want to experience and have today," said Jeff Friesen, a member of Friends of Shoal Lake 40.

