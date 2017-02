Canada's Tyson Langelaar won three medals Saturday at the world junior long-track speedskating championships.

The Winnipeg skater finished second in the men's team sprint with Calgary's Connor Howe and David La Rue of Saint-Lambert, Que. Langelaar added bronze in the 1,000 metres and overall individual standings.

Quebec City's Beatrice Lamarche won bronze in the women's 1,000 and Graeme Fish of Moose Jaw, Sask., won bronze in the men's 5,000.

Competition continues through Sunday.