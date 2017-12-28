Canada Post is warning its customers in Manitoba and several other provinces that deliveries could be delayed due to the extreme cold that has settled in across the country.

The Crown corporation issued alerts in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland on Wednesday.

Although delivery agents are out and delivering, cold weather can slow them down and some customers may not receive mail, Canada Post said in an email statement.



Customers are asked to clear and salt their driveways and sidewalks, and businesses are asked to clear and salt their mailbox areas.

Mail service alerts are updated on the Canada Post website.