There's evidence of fraud in sworn affidavits and documents the RCMP filed as part of their criminal investigation into the construction of the Winnipeg police headquarters and the Canada Post mail processing plant, Canada Post's lawyer told a judge Tuesday morning.

Canada Post is fighting in court for the right to view and analyze documents seized by the RCMP in their three-year fraud investigations into the two multimillion-dollar projects built by Caspian Construction and Caspian Projects, two companies owned by Winnipeg contractor Armik Babakhanians.

"There's no doubt that the documents that have been seized demonstrate a concern or effect on my client," said Bob Sokalski, Canada Post's lawyer. "They're looking to see what these documents may reveal."

The Crown corporation specifically wants access to two binders the RCMP obtained from a search of Caspian's head office in 2014 and eight folders police seized from a Caspian warehouse last summer, which Canada Post believes will provide evidence of fraud, Sokalski said.

"The best evidence before you is eyewitness accounts of RCMP examining documents," Sokalski argued.

He went on to read from sworn affidavits and Information to Obtain a Search Warrant documents the Mounties presented to a judge, detailing their case in order to get authorizations for search warrants.

In those court documents, the RCMP alleged Caspian owner Armik Babakhanians and Caspian employee Pam Anderson defrauded Canada Post by submitting inflated invoices and false change-order and cost-breakdown sheets during the 2008-12 construction period.

Invoice binders marked 'true,' 'inflated'

The Mounties pointed to specific evidence to support those claims, including two binders containing mail-sorting-plant invoices marked "true" and "inflated," the police affidavits said.

"No one from Caspian has stood up and said that's not what the documents say. I have an explanation as to what 'true,' 'actual' and 'inflated' mean," Sokalski said.

"Justice Bond, you can look at that and say, 'Hmm … looks like a fraud, walks like a fraud; maybe it is a fraud.'"

The RCMP received permission from a judge to hold on to mail-processing-plant construction records such as this invoice, marked "inflated." (RCMP)

Canada Post is a public institution and it is in the public interest to investigate the possible fraud and take civil action, he said.

Canada Post fears if it is not given access to those documents now, it will never get to see them, he said.

"Caspian hasn't taken an oath to say they'll get the documents back from the Crown and don't worry, they'll be here waiting for you," Sokalski said. "If that documentation gets back into the hands of the people who wrote 'true' and 'inflated,' there's no guarantee it will be there when released from the secure hands of the RCMP."

Caspian, the Crown and the RCMP all oppose disclosure of the documents. Their lawyers will present their cases in court on Tuesday afternoon.

In motion briefs filed before the hearing, the Crown expressed concerns that if details of the police probe or of subjects of the investigation were revealed, it could compromise the case.

Sokalski said before Canada Post files any documents in a civil suit that may contain details not yet made public, it will contact the attorney generals of Manitoba and Canada to ask whether either department has concerns about the disclosure.

If they do, but those details are necessary for the civil suit, Canada Post will head right back to court and seek direction in the matter, Sokalski said.​

"Canada Post wants you to know they are very, very respectful of the criminal justice process."

His client won't do anything to compromise the Crown's case, he said.