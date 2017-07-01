Thousands of red-shirted Winnipeggers filled Portage and Main to create a giant maple leaf in the city's historic intersection on a historic Canada Day.

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ estimates 3,600 people participated.

An estimated 3,600 Winnipeggers filled Portage and Main to create a living maple leaf on Canada's 150th birthday. (Thomas Asselin/CBC)

"This year, for the first time ever, we're bringing the Canada Day Living Maple Leaf to the iconic Portage and Main intersection as we come together to celebrate Canada 150, our country, our city and our downtown," said Downtown Winnipeg BIZ executive director Stefano Grande.

The early morning rain cleared just in time for the formation of the leaf shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ went with a simple maple leaf, with people in white at the bottom of the leaf spelling out "150," rather than the red-and-white flag of past years.

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ estimates 3,600 people participated in the living maple leaf. (Submitted/Dan Harper Photography)

This year's event included a flyover by a Hercules plane, and speeches from Winnipeg Centre MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette and Mayor Brian Bowman.

On Canada's sesquicentennial — its 150th birthday — thousands of people in Winnipeg and across the country are expected head out to celebrations.

