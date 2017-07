Three people were stabbed during a large fight in downtown Winnipeg not long after the Canada Day fireworks took to the sky.

Police were called out to St. Mary Avenue, between Smith and Garry streets, just after midnight on Sunday.

Officers found three men, all in their 20s, with stab wounds. Two of the men were rushed to hospital in stable condition and one was critical.

On Sunday morning there was still a trail of blood on nearby streets and police tape up around a dumpster.