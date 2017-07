A teenager has been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats after a stabbing at The Forks on Canada Day.

Police were called to an area near the skate park at around 7:20 p.m. after an 18-year-old man was stabbed.

He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable, police said.

A 19-year-old man was arrested shortly after. He was also taken to hospital to be treated for an injury from the altercation.

Police said they are known to each other.