Manitoba border guards seized more than 15 litres of a chemical often referred to as liquid ecstasy that's an ingredient in a date-rape drug.

The gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), which was destined for Winnipeg, is used for manufacturing gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, one of the substances used as a date rape drug, the Canada Border Services Agency said.

These bottles of gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) were seized by border services officers in Winnipeg. (Canada Border Services Agency)

The bust was one of 108 drug-related seizures made in 2016 by the CBSA, which issued a news release on Monday highlighting some of its accomplishments.

Others include:

Child pornography sentence

Officers at the Sprague border crossing found prohibited images on a man's electronic devices in July 2015 and on March 1, 2016, Robert William Roske of Minnesota pleaded guilty to attempting to smuggle child pornography.

He was given a 2.5-year jail sentence — the longest in Canada resulting from a child pornography cross-border smuggling case investigated by the border services agency.

Immigration fraud

The Canada Border Services Agency criminal investigations unit laid charges in two separate cases of immigration fraud. Both cases involved Winnipeg men and they are currently before the courts.

There were also 16 firearms — including 12 handguns — and 11 prohibited weapons seized at the border during the year.

"Our officers continued to protect the province on the front line at our land border, airport and inland operations. Their efforts are ongoing and diligent in keeping Manitobans safe and contribute to our country's protection as a whole," said Yvonne Bremault, Canada Border Services Agency director for the southern Manitoba district.

