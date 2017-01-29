After a 4–3 victory over Hungary on Saturday, Canada's national bandy team is bringing home a world championship medal — and every player but one is from Winnipeg.

"Everyone was feeling great. Very pumped up," said Morris Glimcher of Bandy Canada in an email to CBC. "Total euphoria on the ice and in the locker room after."

"We are the Champions by Queen was blaring in the room."

Saturday's game was the finals of the B-side world championships for bandy, a cross between hockey and soccer played on ice with a ball. The game is popular in Europe — there are professional leagues — but not exactly well-known in Canada.

After a 4–3 victory over Mongolia in the semi-finals, Canada took the title at the tournament in Trollhättan, Sweden.

Emotional game, player says

Forward Costa Cholakis said it was an emotional game.

"They just kept going hard and never gave up. It was quite the experience. The fans were screaming and yelling, the Hungarians were mad at us, they were screaming at our coach," he said. "It was pretty funny."

Cholakis has been playing the sport since 1986, when the Swedish Bandy Association sent expert Roger Jacobson to the U.S. to get Americans hooked on the game.

Thanks to work by Glimcher, who previously served as the executive director of the Manitoba High Schools Athletic Assocation, Jacobson ended up in Winnipeg, where he set up a bandy booth at the University of Manitoba to teach the game to students.

One of them was Cholakis, and he's been playing ever since.

"It was just fun," Cholakis says of his first time playing bandy. "Lots of skating, you're outdoors. Now we're playing indoor bandy rinks in Sweden so we're really spoiled."

'A good Canadian game'

These days, Cholakis said he's "the older man on the team." He still plays, but he also helps coach the other players, who are all under 30.

Most of them are former hockey players, he said, who want to stay active and competitive.

Outside of Winnipeg, the game hasn't flourished in Canada. It hasn't exactly flourished in Winnipeg, either: there's only a handful of players, and the city doesn't even have a bandy-size rink, which is much larger than a standard hockey rink.

"The funny thing is, Canadians would be perfect for this," Cholakis said.

"They all know how to skate, they all know how to hold a stick, they like the outdoors and they got a good, hard-working attitude, Canadian boys. It's a good Canadian game."

Thanks to their win in Sweden, the team will head to Russia for the A-side world championships in 2018.