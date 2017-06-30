Manitobans have their choice of where to mark Canada Day and 150 years of Confederation in the province.

From fireworks to barbecues and live music there are a range of options on offer July 1.

Events in Winnipeg:

The Forks will of course have Canada Day events all day, from the early afternoon until midnight. Activities include live music featuring the band Whitehorse and the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, a pow wow, Indigenous storytelling and stunning fireworks at 11 p.m.

CBC Manitoba and Radio One host Ismaila Alfa joins Downtown Winnipeg BIZ for a giant human Canadian flag at the corner of Portage and Main Saturday morning. Festivities run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Organizers ask participants to wear red, Canada Day shirts will be given out to the first 2,500 guests.

To accommodate the living flag, the following streets will be closed:

Portage Avenue East between Main Street and Westbrook Street, from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Portage Avenue between Fort Street to Main Street, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Main Street between McDermot Avenue and Pioneer Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The annual street festival in Osborne Village runs from Friday night through late Saturday night. In years gone by, the fest has crammed upwards of 70,000 visitors into the one-kilometre stretch of closed road. The festival will shut down Osborne Street from River Avenue to McMillan Avenue at Confusion Corner, starting at 6 p.m. Friday and ending at midnight on July 2. Stradbrook, Wardlaw and Gertrude Avenues will also be closed between Nassau Street and Scott Street.

Assiniboine Park will have a range of programming especially for kids and families including a free Canada Day cake served at 3:30 p.m. and fireworks at 10:40 p.m.

While you're at the park, cricket fans are invited to check out a fun Canada Day game starting at 11 a.m. at Assiniboine Park's south ground. A potluck lunch will be served.

For residents in Transcona and nearby neighbourhoods, the Transcona Business Improvement Zone is hosting a Canada Day festival from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Event includes cake, Ukrainian dancing, Indigenous drumming and children's entertainment.

Regent Avenue West will be closed from Bond Street to Day Street for the event from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

For art lovers, the Winnipeg Art Gallery is running a special mobile show just for Canada 150. ART EXPRESS'D is an exhibit that features three, six-metre shipping containers turned into art studios.

Over at St. Norbert Market, Canada Day celebrations start at 8 a.m. and feature farm animals from Fenez Follies, face painting, a bouncy castle and fireworks at dusk.

The family-friendly events at St. Norbert Market include a visit by farm animals from Fenez Follies. (submitted by Marilyn Firth/St. Norbert Farmers’ Market Co-op)

Events outside Winnipeg:

In Brandon, Canada Day means a double birthday. It marks both 150 years of Canadian Confederation and 135 years of incorporation for the City of Brandon. Celebrations will take place at the Riverbank and include a duck race and a free performance by Doc Walker.

Rural Municipality of North Cypress-Langford is throwing a free Canada Day barbeque at the Carberry Community Centre which will feature a bouncy castle and other kid-oriented activities.

Celebrations kick off in Gimli at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast first thing Saturday morning. At Harbour stage there will be live music, family friendly events and fireworks at 10 p.m.

The City of Thompson is hosting a pancake breakfast, performances organized by Folklorama and fireworks.

At the Altona Centennial Park, the town will offer free swimming, live music, and the classic Mennonite summer treat: watermelon and rollkuchen.

The Beausejour Brokenhead Development Corporation is hosting a family fun day from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Train Whistle Park.

In Selkirk, the waterfront area in town is hosting events all day including a performance by Harlequin and fireworks after sunset.

Are there other Canada Day events CBC should know about? Email talkback@cbc.ca.