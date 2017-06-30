If your Canada Day plans include serving up — or partaking in — a libation or two, we've got you covered.

To help you raise a glass in style, CBC News asked three Winnipeg mixologists known for their prowess behind the bar to create custom cocktails for the occasion.

The Maple Mansbridge

By Nancy Teixeira of The Grove

This drink's namesake is CBC News' own Peter Mansbridge, set to sign off as host of The National for the last time after his Canada Day coverage.

The Maple Mansbridge by Nancy Teixeira is perfect for raising a glass to Peter Mansbridge, who will sign off as host of The National for the last time after his Canada Day coverage. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

Want to raise a parting glass to Mansbridge? Make it a glass of Texeira's contribution.

Recipe:

1 oz. Knob Creek Smoked Maple Bourbon

¼ oz. Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

¼ oz. sweet vermouth

5 muddled cranberries

2 dashes cherry bitters

Shake ingredients and strain into a martini glass, before topping with:

2 oz. ginger beer

1 oz. tonic water

Prairie Sunset Shandy

By Tammie Rocke of Close Company

For those who don't know, a shandy is a cocktail made with beer and fruit juice or soda, such as lemonade or ginger beer.

Rocke's Canadian take on a shandy features Big Water Gose beer from Winnipeg's own Barn Hammer Brewing Company. Rocke notes the beer was developed in support of the Lake Winnipeg Foundation, and a dollar will be donated to the foundation for every bottle purchased.

"What is more Canadian than a lake-loving beer drinker?" Rocke said.

Recipe:

5 oz. Barn Hammer Brewing Co. Big Water Gose Beer

½ oz. lemon juice

½ oz. Saskatoon berry syrup

3 oz. soda water

Pretty Together

By Lucien Joyal of Sous Sol

Sous Sol likes Pretty Together so much, you might just find this drink created by Lucien Joyal on the menu in the next few weeks. (Sous Sol)

"Remember when you were young and dipped rhubarb in sugar? It's like that: floral, citrusy and a little bit of a pine on the finish," said Erik Thordarson of Sous Sol.

Sous Sol likes this one so much, you might just find it on the menu in the next few weeks, Thordarson added.

Recipe:

1½ oz. Gibsons Finest Rare 12 Year Canadian Whisky

½ oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

1 large rhubarb stalk

4-5 spruce tips

1 oz. lime

½ oz. simple syrup

Muddle rhubarb and spruce tips in shaker tin. Add liquid ingredients, ice and shake. Double strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with rhubarb dipped in sugar. Enjoy!