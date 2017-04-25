This summer campers and cottagers might notice something different at their favourite getaway spots — free recycling bags.

The province and the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association, a beverage industry-funded organization, are reaching out to communities that are a little lax when it comes to properly disposing of beer cans and pop bottles.

Three areas are the main target for the recycling campaign: campsites and cottage areas, commercial buildings and northern government-owned buildings, a news release said Tuesday.

"We know people want to do their part to recycle and reduce waste in our province's landfills. These new initiatives led by CBCRA and the Recycle Everywhere program will continue to make it easier for people to do just that in Manitoba," said Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox in the release.

Organizers say the program will supply 230,000 recycling bags free of charge to all Manitoba cottages, seasonal sits and campers in Manitoba.

The province is asking all commercial property managers and owners to order free recycling bins for every office building, strip mall or any other commercial space in the province, said Cox.

If owners decline they will not face any repercussions, however.

The government said it will also support the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association to distribute recycling containers to northern government-owned buildings.

The support includes providing addresses and contacts to the association.

The Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association has a government-mandated target to recover 75 per cent of beverage containers sold in Manitoba for recycling.