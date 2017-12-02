Winnipeg police are returning a camera after it was seized from a Winnipeg Sun photographer on Saturday during a "tense situation."

"[Winnipeg] police supports the role press plays and freedom of the press," police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said.

"Officers understand this was a wrong course of action… The camera is being returned."

Police were called to Main Street, near Jarvis Avenue, just after 11 a.m. after receiving calls about a man who was being threatening.

Police said he appeared to be armed. Police did not say what the weapon was, but said it wasn't a gun.

Police were called to reports of a man acting in a threatening manner on Saturday. (Kelly Malone/CBC)

Some people in the area helped restrain the man as paramedics and police arrived.

There was a medical emergency and the man was brought to hospital, police said.

At some point, a Winnipeg Sun photographer arrived at the scene and had his camera taken, the Sun confirmed.