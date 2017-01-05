Snow is piling up in Winnipeg and so are calls for mediators to settle conflicts between neighbours about where to put all of it.

Since December, calls have been pouring into Mediation Services from people frustrated with their neighbours over shovelling, pushing and even blowing snow on to their properties.

"This month in particular has been quite busy because we've had a lot of snow," intake co-ordinator Clare Schellenberg told CBC News. "[People are] mad, they're frustrated, they don't understand and they hope we can sort of be an emergency line that can help them ... we try to get to the root of it and try to have a conversation together."

With record snowfall in December and another storm this past week, Mediation Services is fielding calls daily. On Thursday, nine people called to inquire about mediation to settle snow disputes on top of the 29 calls they received in December.

The bulk of calls are referrals from Winnipeg's 311 service followed by the Winnipeg Police Service, Schellenberg said.

Bulk of calls over snow blowers

And while each situation is unique she said most complaints involve people piling snow onto a neighbour's property with a snow blower.

"I would say 50 per cent of the times it is intentional, but it's hard for us to assume that too, and so that takes some time to unpack why they're doing it," Schellenberg said.

"During the month of December if neighbours were angry, lots of times they would dump their snow onto Christmas decorations of their other neighbour's property ... that can be related to other conflict issues in the past but every case is different."

On Thursday, Martyn Doran spent the afternoon shovelling out his neighbour's walk in Wolseley. He couldn't believe all of this snow is making Winnipeggers so heated.

"I can't imagine that," Doran said. "I can't imagine getting all worked up over something like that ... it's Winterpeg!"

Talk to your neighbour

Schellenberg said Mediation Services encourages people to have a conversation with their neighbours. Failing that, a mediator can assist to guide a discussion between homeowners but the process is voluntary for both parties.

"It might seem really daunting and scary but we can provide a third party that can help relieve that tension ... and help to move forward in positive ways, because your neighbour is not moving."