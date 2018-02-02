A Winnipeg teen who was shot and seriously injured by a stolen RCMP gun in 2015 is suing the Manitoba government and three sheriff's officers after it's alleged she was assaulted and falsely arrested and imprisoned by officers in a Winnipeg courthouse.

The statement of claim filed Feb. 1 alleges sheriff's officers used excessive force when Calli Vanderaa and her father Corey were taken into custody after a confrontation erupted.

The pair were escorted out of court by officers Jan. 19 after the man accused of shooting Vanderaa in the chest was acquitted.

The accused blew a kiss to Vanderaa as he was leaving and her father reacted by yelling at him "and making comments that could be interpreted as threats," the lawsuit states.

Sheriff's officers proceeded to handcuff Vanderaa's father and escort him out and that's when Vanderaa pulled out her cellphone to record the arrest.

'Gang tackled,' lawsuit states

"The personal defendants objected violently to their being photographed," the court document states. "They gang tackled [Vanderaa] and took her to the ground."

It's alleged a female sheriff put her knee on Vanderaa's back — holding her to the ground — while a second male officer held her head to the floor with his knee. The document claims a third officer then placed Vanderaa under arrest "for the offence of using a camera in the courthouse."

The lawsuit states "no such offence is known to law."

Vanderaa was then taken into a jail cell and released after six hours, without charges, according to court documents.

Vanderaa is seeking compensation for the emotional toll the incident took on her. According to the document Vanderaa already suffers from with post traumatic stress disorder from the shooting and the subsequent result of the trial, and the arrest of her and father, caused further emotional trauma.

The lawsuit argues the Government of Manitoba is liable for failing to train sheriff's officers on how and when to arrest someone and failing to train officers on the use of force.

Cellphone video deleted

The suit states that at no time did Vanderaa threaten or harm any of the sheriff's officers "that could have justified the vicious assault committed by the name."

While there may be CCTV footage of the incident according to statement of the claim, the cell phone video Vanderaa recorded in the courthouse hallway has since been deleted. The suit states while she was in custody the female officer who had seized her phone demanded Vanderaa provide her password or she would not get it back. It's then alleged the officer deleted all the contents on the cellphone.

The sheriff's officers are not named in the lawsuit and Manitoba Justice would not confirm if the officers are still working or have been placed on administrative leave.

A spokesperson told CBC News "the province has been formally served with a statement of claim on this matter and will review it to determine our position. As this is an ongoing matter before the courts, we are unable to comment further."